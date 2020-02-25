Delhi burning – 9 dead: in pics

As some parts of the North-Eastern Delhi has slipped into an outright civil war-like situation with rival gangs taking to the roads outnumbering the police, even the reporting is also very difficult and here are some twitter handle of general public and journalists who are constantly giving a feed.

Near Gokulpuri metro station a while back. Situation remains tense in Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, and adjoining areas. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/gChilZfrXQ — Kainat Sarfaraz. (@kainisms) February 25, 2020

Rival mobs from different communities armed with sticks were ranged against each other in parts of Bhajanpura. Negligible police presence made the situation worse. Inadequate police presence or policemen refusing to act was also visible at Chand Bagh nearby.

Journalist Akash was reporting at #Maujpur .When he was shot at. Currently at GTB Nagar police station pic.twitter.com/jJNMDoUj9K — Shantasree Sarkar (@sarkarshanta) February 25, 2020

Hooligans and thugs are ruling the roads as the administration is cagey of taking tougher action as US President is being hosted by the President at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

3.15 pm// Gokulpuri market // More than four hours now. This fire is yet to be doused.



Fire department said, first fire tender could be sent there around an hour ago. Rioteers had blocked an arterial road. pic.twitter.com/3f8VSnEYVi — Abhishek Dey (@abhishekdey04) February 25, 2020

There will be no curfew and army at least till US President fly out of Palam airport at 10.00 p.m. The Union Home Ministry suspect that violence has been coordinated to send a negative picture of India during Mr Trump’s visit.

From a burnt Madrassa in Dayalpur. Behind the local police station. pic.twitter.com/jNAQ1qqmBE — Abhishek Dey (@abhishekdey04) February 25, 2020

The violence, in fact, pushed the US President to visit the second most important news as world media has lapped it up sending a very negative image of the country.

Delhi // 12 noon // Gokulpuri market, next to the metro station // Arson // Fire in petrol pump suspected // Fire department said: They will attend tje distress call only if the police can assure security pic.twitter.com/8z6VrymoOc — Abhishek Dey (@abhishekdey04) February 25, 2020

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has demanded punishment to Kapil Mishra who was chiefly blamed for inciting violence since yesterday. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is praying at Rajgraht for peace as North East Delhi has become free for all.

12.30 pm // Armed mobs heading towards Maujpur from the Gokulpuri arson site. pic.twitter.com/eQbLzkF0oO — Abhishek Dey (@abhishekdey04) February 25, 2020

Fresh violence has been reported from northeast Delhi areas such as Karawal Nagar, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Vijay Park and Yamuna Vihar. While stones were thrown in neighbourhoods such as Maujpur, the fire department has been getting more SOS calls, many of them unattended after three firefighters were been injured yesterday.

1 pm // tension escalates near spot in Bhajanpura where petrol pump and dargah were set ablaze. Fresh deployment of personnel in Bhajanpura, Dayalpur, Chand Bagh. pic.twitter.com/BGKCPbjucY — Abhishek Dey (@abhishekdey04) February 25, 2020

A group of people set a fire engine ablaze and threw stones at another. In Maujpur, a group of people travelling in an e-rickshaw were thrashed and looted of their valuables this morning. In Gokulpuri area, a mob set a tyre market on fire last night.