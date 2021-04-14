Top StoriesNationalSports

Delhi Capitals Bowler Anrich Nortje Test COVID +VE

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
18

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nortje had already missed DC’s franchise opening match on April 10 against Chennai Super Kings due to mandatory quarantine of seven days.

The South Africa pacer came in as a replacement for Chris Woakes.

Nortje was one of the outstanding performers for the Delhi-based franchise last year.

He took 22 wickets from 16 matches. He also broke the record of the fastest delivery in the history of IPL, with a speed of 156.22 km/h during a match against Rajasthan Royals in 2019.

