Delhi Chalo: Over 2,000 Women To Join Protests

As the farmers agitation in the national capital entered the 20th day, farmers organizations on Tuesday have announced that over 2,000 women from the families of the farmers are likely to join the protest against the Centre’s new agricultural reforms.

“Farmer leaders said that they were making arrangements to host the women members coming from different parts of Punjab. Tents are being put up, a separate langar is being planned, and extra temporary toilets are being arranged,” farmers were quoted saying in The Hindu report.

Farmers from different States have been camping at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points for over two weeks demanding the scrapping of the farm laws passed by the Central cabinet in September. They were on a day long hunger strike on Monday.

However, the government has been stating that the new farm laws would bring farmers better opportunities and new technologies in agriculture.