Top StoriesNational

Delhi Chalo Protests Against Farm Laws Today

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: Scroll.In
72

The Delhi Chalo march kicked off today with farmers from atleast 30 farm bodies present in the national capital since Friday evening for protesting three farm bills passed by the government in September this year.

Over thousand farmers from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have faced several obstacles from the police including use of tear gas, water cannon, barricades and barbed wires for entering Delhi.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand would also join the protests in the coming days.

Related News

COVID Manipur: Night Curfew Imposed

PM Visits Drugmakers To Review COVID Vaccine Progress

Manipur: 9 Myanmar-Origin Vehicles Seized

Protests In Meghalaya Over Non-Implementation Of ILP

Meanwhile, there have been rigorous protests held in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Delhi Police have given permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi’s Burari area.

The three newly enacted farm laws — The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 — passed by Parliament in its monsoon session.

You might also like
Top Stories

Dream11 Bags IPL Title Sponsor With Bid Of Rs 234

National

Ranjan Gogoi officially appointed as next CJI

Top Stories

Assam pays respect to Vajpayee, closes down

Regional

Rima’s ‘Bulbul Can Sing’ shines at SGIFF

Top Stories

Sivasagar: Lamps go out in backlash against CAA

Regional

Louis Berger scam : CBI arrives in Guwahati

Comments
Loading...