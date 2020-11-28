Delhi Chalo Protests Against Farm Laws Today

The Delhi Chalo march kicked off today with farmers from atleast 30 farm bodies present in the national capital since Friday evening for protesting three farm bills passed by the government in September this year.

Over thousand farmers from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have faced several obstacles from the police including use of tear gas, water cannon, barricades and barbed wires for entering Delhi.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand would also join the protests in the coming days.

Meanwhile, there have been rigorous protests held in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Delhi Police have given permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi’s Burari area.

The three newly enacted farm laws — The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 — passed by Parliament in its monsoon session.