Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Positive for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for COVID-19, he informed through his twitter handle on Tuesday.

The chief minister is in home isolation and has mild symptoms.

The chief minister in his tweet wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested.”

I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022

On Monday, the national capital reported as many as 4,099 fresh Covid-19 cases, up from 3,194 on the preceding day, which is a rise of 28% in 24 hours. The case positivity rate surged to 6.46% from Sunday’s 4.59%. With this, the cumulative case count of Delhi shot up to 14,58,220.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has convened a meeting today in wake of the consistent and huge jump in single-day cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and also case positivity rate exceeding 6%. It is expected that the national capital will see fresh restrictions due to the alarming situation.

