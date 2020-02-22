Delhi CM, Deputy CM Dropped From Melania Trump’s School Event

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been dropped from the visit of Melania Trump to a government school in Delhi on their two-day visit from February 24-25, said senior functionaries of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be on a two-day visit to India starting February 24 and on Tuesday, the US First Lady is expected to visit a government school for her ‘Be Best’ initiative. For her school visit, Kejriwal and Sisodia, who is also the city’s education minister, were to welcome Melania Trump at the school and brief her about the Happiness Curriculum being imparted to the students.

Meanwhile, it was informed on Saturday morning by the officials in the Delhi government that the names of third time Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia have been dropped from the list attendees in the school event.

The senior official, however, on condition of anonymity said that it is bizarre that not even the education minister could make it to the guest list, even as the entire school event will be focused on the Happiness Curriculum launched by Delhi government in its schools in 2018. The official also said that the names have been dropped on the Central government’s pressure.

Moreover, Sisodia while speaking to the media said, “All preparations are taking place according to the MEA and the Central Government. Yes, in some schools, some preparations are underway for Melania Trump’s visit but I cannot tell you more about that due to security issues.”