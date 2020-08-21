Delhi: CM Kejriwal Gives Rs 1 Crore to Family of Deceased Sanitation Worker

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family of a sanitation worker Raju who died due to Covid-19 while carrying out his duties and handed a cheque of Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia, news agency ANI reported.

“He died while serving the people. We are proud of all such warriors,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal has a track record of giving similar ex-gratia to the familes of a number of deceased covid frontline workers which includes a senior doctor of the city government-run LNJP hospital, a medical practitioner Joginder Chaudhary and a municipal teacher Baikali Sarkar.

Delhi currently has approximately 156,000 active covid cases with 141,000 recovered and 4,235 deaths.