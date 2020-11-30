Delhi: Coldest November In 71 years

November has been the coldest month in Delhi in 71 years, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The mean minimum temperature dropped to 10.2 degrees Celsius. The last time the temperature dipped to 10.2 degrees Celsius in November 1949.

The national capital survived four cold waves on November 3rd, 20th, 23rd and 24th.

According to a PTI report, the IMD data stated that the mean minimum temperature for November was 9.6 degrees Celsius in 1938; nine degrees Celsius in 1931 and 8.9 degrees Celsius in 1930.

The mean minimum temperature for the month of November on an average is 12.9 degrees Celsius, the PTI report said.

On Monday, Delhi recorded a minimum of 6.9 degrees Celsius. This is the eight day this month that the minimum temperature remained below 10 degrees Celsius, it said.