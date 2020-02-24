Delhi: Cop Killed In Violence Over CAA Ahead of Trump’s Visit

A Delhi Police Officer was killed and another injured on Monday after violence broke out across multiple northeast Delhi neighbourhoods for a second time in less than 24 hours. Vehicles and shops have been set ablaze by the protestors for and against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and transformed parts of the national capital into a war zone, forcing the deployment of paramilitary forces and the banning of large gatherings in the area.

The violence comes hours before the two-day visit of the US President Donald Trump along with the First Lady Melania Trump to Delhi.

A video shows that a man in a red shirt can be seen running towards an unarmed Delhi Police officer waving what appears to be a gun, he approaches the cop before turning and firing into the air.

Other videos of the clashes show people from both groups breaking off stones and chunks of the concrete divider along the main road to throw at each other. In at least one of these videos people can be heard chanting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while responding to the clash said that it is very distressing news and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah under whose control Delhi Police rolls up to restore law and order and ensure peace and harmony is maintained.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also tweeted reacting on the incident saying, “instructed Delhi Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in northeast Delhi”. “The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony,” he said.

United States President Donald Trump is due in Delhi at around 7.30 pm. On his first to India, Mr Trump is expected to raise the issue of religious freedom with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.