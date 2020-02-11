DELHI: Counting begins, AAP gains early lead over BJP

All eyes today are on the national capital, where vote counting is on for the 2020 Delhi assembly election results. Voting was held in a single phase on February 8 for Delhi’s 70 assembly constituencies.

Counting for the Delhi assembly election results began at 8 am with early trends giving the ruling Aam Aadmi Party an advantage. The primary contest in the 2020 Delhi election is between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In 2015, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP had registered a near clean sweep of the Delhi assembly, winning 67 out of 70 seats. Will the party be able to repeat that performance? Or will the BJP upstage the AAP and return to power in Delhi after over two decades?