Delhi Court Orders To Register FIR Against Sambit Patra

By Pratidin Bureau
A Delhi Court ordered on Tuesday that an FIR be registered against BJP leader Sambit Patra for allegedly posting a doctored video of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on social media.

An edited 17-second clip of the Aam Aadmi Party leader on Twitter was shared by Patra, in January this year. Twitter had flagged the post as “manipulated media” where he could be seen pointing out the “benefits” of the three new farm laws in an interview.

The video was a deliberate attempt to malign the image of Kejriwal, claimed the AAP Party.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had played two videos – the one Patra tweeted, and another one of Kejriwal’s entire comment, which had been edited out of context in a press conference.

Demanding action against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), The AAP had filed an official complaint with the Delhi Police.

