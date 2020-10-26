NationalTop Stories

Delhi: CRPF Jawan Shoots Self Near Pakistan Embassy

By Pratidin Bureau
A CRPF jawan shot himself outside the Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi on Monday with his service weapon. He has been immediately rushed to the hospital.

Preliminary inputs indicate that the CRPF jawan identified as CT D Ram Babu shot himself with his service weapon near the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area. The incident took place around 3.30 pm.

Delhi Police personnel rushed to the spot and found that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan had been taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences by his colleagues. He is currently undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Center.

The CRPF jawan was on duty outside the Pakistan High Commission.

