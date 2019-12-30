Delhi: Dense Fog Hits Train, Flight Services

A thick blanket of fog that engulfed the national capital on Monday morning affected train and flight services as visibility dropped drastically, with some observatories recording it at zero meters.

The minimum temperature settled at 2.6 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, four notches below the season’s average, and humidity was 100 percent.

The minimum temperature at Palam was recorded at 2.9 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road at 2.2 degrees Celsius while at Ayanagar it was recorded at 2.5 degrees Celsisus.

Delhi’s air quality index was in the severe category at 450 at 8.38 am today.

According to a report of news agency PTI, the visibility recorded by the Safdarjung and Palam observatories stood at zero meters at 8.30 am. It was recorded at 100 meters at Safdarjung and zero at Palam at 5.30 am.

Reports stated that three flights were diverted from the Delhi airport due to heavy fog, but according to an update by an airport official, no flights have been cancelled yet.

Thirty trains were delayed and the delay ranged from two to seven and a half hours, informed a railway official.

The official informed that the Delhi-Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani was delayed by seven and a half hours.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted cold day at a few places in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday. It has also been said that foggy conditions will continue to prevail on Tuesday with the minimum temperature likely to settle around three degrees Celsius.