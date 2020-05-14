Delhi-Dibrugarh Special Train Reaches Assam

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, 500 people from Assam and other parts of Northeast who were stranded in Delhi due to the ongoing lockdown reached Guwahati on Wednesday night by a special Delhi-Dibrugarh train. Out of the 500 people, 130 deboarded in Guwahati.

Out of the 130 people, 4 are from Arunachal Pradesh and three from Manipur. 51 out of the 130 people have been sent to Sarusajai stadium for screening and others have been sent to their respective districts by special buses.

In a special train carrying over 500 people from Delhi to Dibrugarh, 130 passengers deboarded at Guwahati. We were present at the Guwahati Railway Station to oversee their de-boarding and transit process. They shall be taken for screening and quarantine.#AssamCares pic.twitter.com/FuEVXLnLVe — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 13, 2020

The 51 people who were taken to Sarusajai will be screened and swabs will be collected after which they will be quarantined for 14 days. But if any family member wants to take them back they could be sent in terms and conditions. They will have to be in a 14-days home quarantine.

The state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the returnee in Sarusajai and said that the people above 75 years of age, pregnant women, children below 10 years and disabled will be able to go home.