Delhi: DU Students Hold Protest Against Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

A group of Delhi University students on Monday held a protest march in the varsity’s north campus area against violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, reported PTI.

The Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) along with other organisations held the protest march from Vijay Nagar to Arts faculty on Monday.

A press statement said, “Students gathered in Vijay Nagar, and despite heavy resistance from Delhi Police, carried on to Arts Faculty. Students from various areas residing near the north campus joined the march, raising slogans and the demand for immediate arrest of Ashish Mishra and resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.”

The march culminated at the Arts Faculty “with a collective decision to embolden and expand the horizons of student-farmer-worker solidarity”, added the statement.

Eight people were killed as violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday during a farmers” protest over the three farm laws.

According to reports, four of the eight dead in Sunday’s violence were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The others were identified as BJP workers and their driver, allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and then lynched by the protesters.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged a case against Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish but no arrest has been made so far.

