Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia Shifted to LNJ Hospital

Pratidin Bureau
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has complained of fever. The sources in the Delhi government have said that the deputy CM will be taken to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital in the national capital for a check-up.

Manish Sisodia had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14. The deputy CM had said that he had no fever and was going into isolation.

“Had got my Covid-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessings, I will recover fully and return to work soon,” Manish Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

