Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia Tests COVID+ve

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 48-year-old AAP leader said he has gone into “self-isolation” through a tweet.

After complaining of mild fever, the minister took a COVID-test that resulted positive.

He further added currently he has no fever or any other ailments.

Sisodia assured he is fine and by everyone’s blessing he will recover and resume work soon.

Earlier today, the minister did not attend the one-day session of the Delhi Assembly.