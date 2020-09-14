NationalTop Stories

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia Tests COVID+ve

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
7

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 48-year-old AAP leader said he has gone into “self-isolation” through a tweet.

After complaining of mild fever, the minister took a COVID-test that resulted positive.

Related News

AJP Constitutes Convening Committee

8 Cr New LPG Connections Provided: Petroleum Min

#Baghjan 3,645 Families To Get Compensation: Petroleum Min

Contempt Case: Prashant Bhushan Deposits Re 1 Fine

He further added currently he has no fever or any other ailments.

Sisodia assured he is fine and by everyone’s blessing he will recover and resume work soon.

Earlier today, the minister did not attend the one-day session of the Delhi Assembly.

You might also like
Regional

Woman dies in hospital after being carried in hand cart

Top Stories

COVID-19 Found in Chicken Wings

National

Piyush Goyal Appointed as Deputy Leader of RS

Regional

NIA Court Rejects Bail Plea of Akhil Gogoi

Business

MoU Signed Between Assam & Malaysia

National

IPL 2020: Date, Time and Venue of All Matches

Comments
Loading...