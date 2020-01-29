Delhi Election 2020: Kejriwal steps into voters’ home in a Miss call

Arvind Kejriwal launched an interactive online campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls to highlight the work done by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in various spheres, including infrastructure, health, and power.

With less than two weeks remaining for the elections in Delhi, the chief minister launched the website welcome Kejriwal.in, a part of the micro-level campaign ‘Aapka Kejriwal Aap Ke Dwaar’ under which he aims to “visit every household in the city and deliver a talk on the government’s achievements”. He appealed to the people to visit the website or give a missed call on 7690944444, following which he will appear on smartphones or computer screens.

आप की सरकार के 5 सालों के काम बताने के लिए मैं आपके घर आया हूँ। दरवाजे पर खड़ा हूँ। अपने घर का दरवाजा खोलने के लिए इस लिंक पर क्लिक कीजिए https://t.co/siLz6jrFIw या 7690944444 पर missed call करिए।#WelcomeKejriwal pic.twitter.com/cdHYjgZnlS — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 27, 2020

The website’s introductory page shows Kejriwal ringing the doorbell of a house and requesting the use, “Namaskar, I am Arvind Kejriwal. May I come in? Hope you aren’t busy.” On clicking on the ‘Welcome’ button on the page, Kejriwal enters the house and the user is presented seven choices of sectors on which the chief minister would speak through pre-recorded videos. Options include education, health, water, unauthorized colonies, electricity, women empowerment, and infrastructure.

Ankit Lal, AAP’s social media head, told that the website was developed with the technology used in games and high-end advertisements. “The complete idea was developed by our team and it was made by an outside vendor. Though the technology existed, it was never for political campaigns at this scale by anyone before,” he said.

AAP won 67 out 70 seats in the last Delhi elections in 2015. In the elections to be held on 8 February, the party faces stiff competition from the BJP, which is banking on the regularisation of unauthorized colonies through a bill passed by the Parliament last year. The results of the polls will be announced on 11 February.