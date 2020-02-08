Delhi Election: 29.03% Voter Turnout After three hours

Voting for the Delhi Assembly election is underway and a meager 29.03 percent voter turnout recorded after three hours of polling till 2.30 pm, according to Election Commission’s Voter Turnout app. The voter turnout recorded low than in 2015 as a 35.8 percent turnout recorded till 1 pm in 2015.

The estimated turnout for North East Delhi till 2 p.m. was 34.82 percent, according to the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout App. Area-wise, East Delhi reported 31.31 percent polling, North West Delhi 28.78 percent, West 26.77 percent, South 26.71 percent, South West 23.25 percent and Central 25.36 percent turnout, the app said.

The Delhi election campaign, which ended in the evening of February 6, saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aggressively raising the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh as a poll issue and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hard-selling development as its poll plank. The vitriol with which politicians attacked one another drowned out serious debate in the run-up to voting. Meanwhile, the Congress party was conspicuous by its near absence during the campaign.

There are 672 candidates in fray for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi. Over 14.7 million total registered voters in the city include 8.11 million males, 6.7 million females, 869 of the third gender, 11,608 service voters, and 204,830 senior citizens (aged 80 years or more), according to Delhi CEO Office. After 6:30 pm, various media outlets will publish the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 exit polls.

The results will be declared on February 11 (Tuesday).