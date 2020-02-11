NationalTop Stories

Delhi Election result: AAP’s Raghav Chadha, Atishi and Dilip Pandey leading

By Pratidin Bureau
356

Prominent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey were leading in their respective constituencies over their respective BJP rivals, the latest election trends showed.

The AAP had dropped its sitting MLAs to field the three leaders, who unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election last year.

Chadha, who replaced Vijender Garg in Rajinder Nagar, was ahead of BJP’s Sardar RP Singh by over 6,500 votes. Congress’s Rocky Tuseed, the youngest candidate in the assembly election, was at the third position with only 928 votes.

Atishi, who replaced Avtar Singh Kalka in Kalkaji, was trailing initially but surged ahead by over 200 votes by 11.30 am. BJP’s Dharambir Singh was close second while Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra’s daughter Shivani Chopra was a distant third.

Pandey, who replaced Pankaj Pushkar in Timarpur constituency, was leading with over 5,000 votes. BJP’s Surender Pal Singh was at the second position.

AAP’s Durgesh Pathak was trailing by over 6,600 votes in Karawal Nagar, previously held by party rebel Kapil Mishra.

Mishra later joined BJP and is contesting from Model Town.

Moreover, AAP is leading with 57 seats while BJP with 13 seats and Congress with 1 seat till the filing of this report.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

Sachin Tendulkar’s security cover downgraded

Regional

Govt. to connect Guwahati with ASEAN countries

Regional

GUWAHATI | Traffic cop ‘attacked’ by biker

Technology

Unknown attackers accessed 50 million users’ accounts: Facebook

National

Pulwama attack: All-party meet underway in New Delhi

Regional

Massive fire guts property worth Rs. 15L in Kharupetia

Comments
Loading...