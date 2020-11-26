Delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai Tests COVID-19+

Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Gopal Rai tweeted in Hindi which roughly translates to: “After initial symptoms, a coronavirus test was done which has been reported as positive. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days please take care of yourselves and get tested.”

Gopal Rai is the third minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government to have contracted the COVID-19 infection. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain had been reported to have been infected with the viral pathogen.

The minister had not attended the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi on November 19 as he was not feeling well.