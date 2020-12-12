Top StoriesNational

Delhi: Farmers To Block Highway As Protests Intensify

By Pratidin Bureau
Farmers are all set to intensify the ongoing protests as they plan to block Delhi-Jaipur highway on Saturday. The farmers plan to block all toll plazas in the country as well as the Delhi-Jaipur highway as the protests entered to Day 17.

“Farmers closed Bastara toll plaza in Karnal late last night, while Shambhu Toll Plaza in Ambala has been made toll-free as farmers closed the toll Saturday morning” ANI reported.

As many as 2,000 police personnel are on duty in Gurgaon and 3,500 policemen have been deployed in Faridabad to stop the protesters and to protect toll booths and ensure smooth flow of traffic as farmers are gearing up to block the highway and picket toll plazas on the border to Delhi.

The ruling BJP has planned a massive campaign across India as part of the big push from the ruling party for the next few days. One hundred press meets and 700 farmers’ meets have been planned in 700 districts, as per reports.

A few days back, the protesters unanimously rejected the government’s written proposal of amendments in farm laws and announced a series of plans to escalate their protest. By 14 December, the farmers have planned a full-scale protest across the country.

