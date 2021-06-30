Delhi: Four Killed, 1 Injured in Cylinder Blast at Farsh Bazaar

Four people were killed while another person was injured after an LPG cylinder exploded inside a house at Farsh Bazaar in Delhi on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi Fire Services officials, the incident took place at around 12.15 am inside a house after the gas from the cylinder leaked and it exploded.

Atul Garg, DFS Chief said a total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Firemen immediately removed five people from the house and rushed them to the hospital where four people were declared dead and one person was found to have sustained 25% burn injuries on their body, reported The Indian Express.

The deceased were identified as Munni Devi (45) and her three sons Naresh (22), Om Prakash( 20) and Suman (18). The injured person, Lal Chand (29) has been shifted to Hedgewar Hospital.

Garg said, “The four people died due to smoke inhalation while Chand is undergoing treatment. The blast was inside a home, part of which was also used as a shop which has cylinders.” A part of the roof collapsed after the blast.

A probe will be conducted in the matter.

