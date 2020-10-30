Delhi Gold Smuggling Case: NIA Conducts Raid in Guwahati

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out a search operation at four locations in Guwahati and Sangli in Maharashtra in a gold smuggling case in Delhi and recovered alleged incriminating documents and electronic devices.

According to a statement of NIA, the search operations have been carried out on the premises related to accused persons and their handlers from where they used to give effect to the commission of crime.

The statement further said that during searches, incriminating documents and electronic devices containing details of suspicious transactiobs as well as of the persons involved in the instant crime, who are also having linkages abroad including Myanmar and Nepal were seized.

A case was registered by NIA on September 16 after seizure of 83.621 kgs of smuggled gold bars having market value of Rs. 42.89 crore at New Delhi Railway Station on August 28 from the possession of eight accused persons.

The statement further reads as, “Interrogation of these accused has so far revealed that they had collected the said consignment from Guwahati for its further delivery in New Delhi on the directions of their handlers who are suspected to have sourced the smuggled material from Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan.”