Delhi Govt. Announces Rs. 1Cr to IB Official’s Family

The Delhi government on Monday announced a compensation of Rs. 1 crore for the family of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma who was killed in Delhi violence.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce the ex-gratia to the deceased family. The CM wrote in Hindi, “Ankit Sharma was a brave IB officer. He was brutally murdered in the riots. The country is proud of them. The country is proud of him. The Delhi government has decided that his family will be given a compensation of Rs 1 crore and job to one of his family members. May his soul rest in peace.”

अंकित शर्मा IB के जाँबाज़ अधिकारी थे। दंगो में उनका नृशंस तरीक़े से क़त्ल कर दिया गया। देश को उन पर नाज़ है। दिल्ली सरकार ने तय किया है कि उनके परिवार को 1 करोड़ की सम्मान राशि और उनके परिवार के एक व्यक्ति को नौकरी देंगे। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 2, 2020

Sharma lived in Chand Bagh, one of the worst affected localities in violence-hit Northeast Delhi. His body was later found in a drain on Wednesday last.

However, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor Tahir Hussain has been accused of killing the 26-year old officer by Sharma’s family.

Sharma used to work as a security assistant in the IB. His father works as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with the Delhi Police.

Over 40 people have been killed in the violence while over 200 are injured in the violence which swept northeast Delhi area last week after the pro- and anti-CAA groups clashed.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal is among those killed. Kejriwal government had announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for Lal’s family last week.