Delhi Govt Announces Total Curfew for a Week Starting Today

By Pratidin Bureau
57

The Delhi government has announced a curfew from Monday (April 19) for a week till next Monday morning in order to control the rise in cases of COVID-19.

The announcement came after chief minister Kejriwal and lieutenant governor Anil Baijal held a meeting with senior government officers over the Covid-19 situation in the national capital. Delhi, among the worst hit cities in India, has already imposed a weekend curfew as well as a 10pm-5am night curfew restrictions that are in place until April 30.

The state recorded the biggest jump in its daily Covid tally with 25,462 fresh cases on Sunday, with a positivity rate of nearly 30 per cent — meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

Kejriwal said less than 100 ICU beds are available in hospitals in the capital.

