Delhi Govt Bans Chhath Puja Celebrations at Ghats

The Delhi Government on Thursday decided to ban Chhath Puja celebrations at community ghats amid the rising cases of COVID-19. The four-day Chhath Puja is scheduled to begin on November 18.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain while quoted by news agency ANI said that the Delhi government has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations at ghats to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday ordered its officials to ensure that Chhath Puja is not performed at public places, river banks and temples in Delhi this year.

The DDMA has also issued directions to all district magistrates (DMs) and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to encourage people to observe puja at their homes as ensure strict compliance of the ban.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra has slammed the Delhi government’s decision to ban Chhath Puja at ghats. Mishra accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of failing to make adequate preparations for Chhath Puja.

“This order banning Chhath Puja in Delhi will not be obeyed Arvind Kejriwal ji. Delhi government, which was the first to open liquor shops in the country, cannot issue an order to stop Chhath Puja. The AAP government banned Chhath Puja as it could not prepare for it. Chhath Puja will be performed,” he tweeted.