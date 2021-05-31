Delhi HC notifies Twitter “Non-Compliance of New I-T rules”

The popular social networking application Twitter has been issued a notice by the Delhi High Court. This action took place over a petition filed against Twitter for allegedly not complying with the newly formed I-T rules.



Justice of Delhi High Court, RekhaPalli who headed a bench in this case said that if Twitter has not stayed, it has to comply with the new Information Technology Rules for digital media.



Advocate Amit Acharya, who has alleged that he on being unable to find details of a resident grievance officer on Twitter’s website which is in violation of the new I-T Rules, 2021 that came into effect on May 25, has filed the petition against the Social Media Application.



Advocate Acharya further argued that a US resident is in the position of Grievance Officer at Twitter. But the same “is not in true sense implementation of Rule 4 of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules 2021”, as argued by the petitioner.



In the meantime, representatives of Twitter clarified the allegations to the High Court by saying that it did comply with new rules and has appointed a new resident grievance officer on May 28. The Twitter representative also said that it will file an affidavit in the justification of the concerned matter.



Twitter also issued a statement responding to the new I-T rules framed by the government last week where they said that while Twitter would strive to comply with applicable law in India, it was “concerned” by the recent events regarding its employees in India and the “potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve”, as quoted. To which the Centre responded by saying that Twitter refuses to comply with “those very regulations in the ‘Intermediary Guidelines’ on the basis of which it is claiming a safe harbour protection from any criminal liability in India”.



The government has termed Twitter’s statement on this case to be “unfortunate”, totally baseless, false and an attempt to defame India to hide their own follies”.



As reported, the next hearing on this notice to Twitter by Delhi High Court is scheduled to be on June 6.

