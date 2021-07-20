Delhi HC Restricts Illegal Broadcast Of Tokyo Olympics By Rogue Websites

The Delhi High Court has restricted the unauthorised broadcast of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics by several rogue websites, multi-system operators and local cable operators on Monday.

The High court directed internet service providers (ISPs) to block access to these websites illegally broadcasting the games on their platforms.

The Delhi HC also asked the Central government to issue necessary directions or notifications calling upon various ISPs to block access to the rogue websites.

The ex-parte interim order, which will remain in force till the next date of hearing on September 29, was passed by Justice C Hari Shankar on a plea moved by Sony Pictures Networks India which is the exclusive broadcaster of Tokyo Olympics, said a report.

According to reports, Sony Pictures owns and operates the Sony Ten Network of channels which includes Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 Hd, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 2 Hd, Sony Ten 3 Hd, Sony Espn, Sony Espn Hd, Sony Six, Sony Six Hd etc.

Representing Sony Pictures, Advocate Abhishek Malhotra told the court that his client was the right holder broadcaster as it had acquired an exclusive license for exploitation and media rights over the Tokyo Olympics.

Sony Pictures had the exclusive right to broadcast the games over any media platform in its agreement with the International Olympics Association , the Advocate said.

He further highlighted that there were over 40 websites and over 30 multi-system operators and local cable operators illegally broadcasted pirated content in violation of the copyright act and argued that the new IT Rules of 2021 required an ISP to protect a party’s proprietary rights.

Sony Pictures has stated in its plea that these websites and cable TV operators were habitual defaulters as they have in the past infringed its exclusive rights for the broadcast of certain cricket matches.