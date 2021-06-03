Top StoriesCovid 19National

Delhi HC Summons Ramdev Over Patanjali’s Coronil

By Pratidin Bureau
53

The Delhi High Court issued summons to yoga guru Ramdev for propagating false information about his company product Coronil kit that claims to cure coronavirus.

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) filed a petition against Baba Ramdev berating Ramdev’s statement and said it “damages reputations of science and doctors”.

 “This is a suit for civil rights of doctors,” said advocate Rajiv Dutta, who represented the DMA.

Recently, Ramdev has been under severe criticism over comments against the allopathic system of medicine which also includes the coronavirus vaccines, and said it is a “stupid science”.

The high court also asked Ramdev’s counsel to ensure that the Patanjali founder refrains from making any provocative statement until the next date of hearing on July 13.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) condemning the comments made by Ramdev last month in a video.

The medical body appealed to the Centre government to take strong action against the yoga guru for demeaning the services that the doctors and healthcare workers have been rendering tirelessly during the devastating pandemic and in fact over 1000 doctors have succumbed while fighting the deadly contagion.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan wrote a letter to Ramdev in which he called the comments “unfortunate”. Though Ramdev withdrew his comments and in reply to Vardhan said he wants to put the matter to rest, the IMA has been putting pressure on the government to take action against him.

