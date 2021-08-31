Delhi: Heavy Rains Causes Waterlogging, Traffic Movement Disrupted

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday, bringing respite from heat and the sultry weather. Many parts of the national capital have been submerged under water, leading to traffic snarls across the city.

Waterlogging was reported under AIIMS flyover, at Ring Road near Hyatt Hotel, Maharani Bagh, and W-Point ITO, among other places, according to the city traffic police and Public Works Department (PWD) officials.

“Carriageway of IOCL Dwarka to NSG Dwarka is closed due to waterlogging, Please avoid using this route…Traffic is heavy on Narayana road as the stretch from Narayana to Dhaula Kuan has been damaged,” Delhi Traffic Police said on Twitter.

PWD officials said they have received 15-20 complaints of waterlogging so far.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms and light to moderate rain in parts of Delhi-NCR earlier in the day.

“Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of East, Southeast, Northeast, North Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Meerut, & Modinagar,” according to an IMD tweet.

The latest update by the IMD at 12:50 pm predicted that moderate to heavy rainfall will occur in the Delhi-NCR region over the next two hours.

On Monday, Delhi witnessed cloudy skies with the maximum temperature reaching 34.6 Celsius.

