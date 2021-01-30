Delhi: Iranian Hand Behind IED Blast Outside Israel Embassy

Police investigations reveal that Iranian hand is responsible for the the small IED explosion that took place outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday, just a day after Republic Day.

As per reports, a letter was recovered from the blast site which refers to Iran’s General Qasem Soleimani and Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as martyrs. They were both killed last year. The letter also termed the explosion as a “trailer”.

General Qasem Soleimani, who was seen as Iran’s most effective military commander, died near Baghdad International Airport in an airstrike ordered by then US President Donald Trump last year in January.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran’s top nuclear physicist, was assassinated on 27 November 2020. He was killed in Tehran using a satellite-controlled machine gun. Iran blamed Israel for the attacks on its top officials.

Delhi Police said it was a “mischievous attempt to create a sensation”. It added that there was no injuries or damage to property except windshields of three vehicles nearby.