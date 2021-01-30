Top StoriesNational

Delhi: Iranian Hand Behind IED Blast Outside Israel Embassy

By Pratidin Bureau
51

Police investigations reveal that Iranian hand is responsible for the the small IED explosion that took place outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday, just a day after Republic Day.

As per reports, a letter was recovered from the blast site which refers to Iran’s General Qasem Soleimani and Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as martyrs. They were both killed last year. The letter also termed the explosion as a “trailer”.

General Qasem Soleimani, who was seen as Iran’s most effective military commander, died near Baghdad International Airport in an airstrike ordered by then US President Donald Trump last year in January.

Related News

Koliabor: 12 Cattle Heads Killed As Truck Falls Into Gorge

Gaurav Gogoi Urges Lurin, Akhil To Join Grand Alliance

Jay Shah Appointed President Of Asian Cricket Council

Guwahati: Female Teacher Injured By Himanta Biswa’s…

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran’s top nuclear physicist, was assassinated on 27 November 2020. He was killed in Tehran using a satellite-controlled machine gun. Iran blamed Israel for the attacks on its top officials.

Delhi Police said it was a “mischievous attempt to create a sensation”. It added that there was no injuries or damage to property except windshields of three vehicles nearby.

You might also like
National

Nirbhaya: Restless Night for Rapists Before Execution

National

BJP won’t get more than 125 seats in LS polls: Mamata

Regional

Massive fire erupts in Lanka

National

Congress’ Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, PM Modi following Yeddyurappa’s resignation as…

National

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 95th Birth Anniversary

National

Abhaya Murder Case Trial Begins After 27 Years

Comments
Loading...