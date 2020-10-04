Delhi: Kashmiri Youths Arrested For Allegedly Planning Terror Act

Four Kashmiri youth has been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi for allegedly planning terror attacks in the national capital.

According to the police statement as reported by NDTV, the accused were arrested from central Delhi’s ITO area and were carrying four sophisticated pistols and over 120 rounds of ammunition.

The accused have been identified as Altaf Ahmad Dar, 25, a resident of Pulwama, and Mushtaq Ahmad Gani, 27, Ishfaq Majeed Koka, 28, and Aqib Safi, 22, all residents of Shopian, the statement added.

“Ishfaq is the elder brother of killed terrorist Burhan Koka, ex-chief of Ansar Ghajwat Ul Hind, an off-shoot of Al Qaeda in Jammu and Kashmir,” said police.

After the death of Burhan, his elder brother Ishfaq was approached by the cadres of Ansar Ghajwat UI Hind to work for the terror outfit, said police, adding that Ishfaq further recruited Altaf, his cousin Aaqib and Gani.

Police said they had plans for a sensational terror attack, after which they will be formally inducted in the terror outfit Ansar Ghajwat UI Hind.

Investigation is currently underway.