Top StoriesNational

Delhi: Kashmiri Youths Arrested For Allegedly Planning Terror Act

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
1

Four Kashmiri youth has been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi for allegedly planning terror attacks in the national capital.

According to the police statement as reported by NDTV, the accused were arrested from central Delhi’s ITO area and were carrying four sophisticated pistols and over 120 rounds of ammunition.

The accused have been identified as Altaf Ahmad Dar, 25, a resident of Pulwama, and Mushtaq Ahmad Gani, 27, Ishfaq Majeed Koka, 28, and Aqib Safi, 22, all residents of Shopian, the statement added.

Related News

Priyanka Gandhi Demands Removal Of Hathras Official

Flash Floods Hit Italy, France After Heavy Rainfall

Two Road Projects To Take Off In Nazira

Karnataka BJP Minister Quits Cabinet

“Ishfaq is the elder brother of killed terrorist Burhan Koka, ex-chief of Ansar Ghajwat Ul Hind, an off-shoot of Al Qaeda in Jammu and Kashmir,” said police.

After the death of Burhan, his elder brother Ishfaq was approached by the cadres of Ansar Ghajwat UI Hind to work for the terror outfit, said police, adding that Ishfaq further recruited Altaf, his cousin Aaqib and Gani.

Police said they had plans for a sensational terror attack, after which they will be formally inducted in the terror outfit Ansar Ghajwat UI Hind.

Investigation is currently underway.

You might also like
Regional

Modi is Anti-Hindu : Debabrat Saikia

Regional

Assam flood, erosion cannot be declared as national problem: Centre

Regional

Pallab Lochan, Topon Gogoi resign from Assam Ministry

Regional

SpiceJet Announces Guwahati-Dhaka Flight

National

India has no job problems but wage problem: Pai

Regional

Assam government to release 20 prisoners

Comments
Loading...