Delhi L-G, Centre’s orders will be implemented: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal was tested negative for COVID19 on Wednesday. Addressing the media, the Delhi CM said he is grateful to everyone who prayed for his well being.

Kejriwal stated as Delhi experiences escalating figures in the COVID19 positive cases, in order to contain further spread of the virus, instructions and orders issued by the central government and the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will be implemented.

The capital city will need around 60,000 beds for around 70,000 local residents and 1.5 lakhs citizens belonging from other cities. Kejriwal assuring the Delhi citizens said stadiums, hotels, and public places will be set up as temporary hospitals and quarantine centres.

He further added fighting the pandemic is a ‘Jan Andolan’ and everyone should fight it together without politicizing the issue.