Delhi Lockdown Extended By A Week

Keeping in view the consistent surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi’s ongoing lockdown has been extend by another week.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal announced: “Coronavirus still continues to wreak havoc in the city. Public opinion is that lockdown should increase. So the lockdown is being extended for one week”.

On Thursday, the city had recorded a positivity rate of 36.24 per cent — the highest since the pandemic outbreak. On Saturday evening, 32.27 per cent positivity rate was registered, however, the fatality rate reached a record high of 357.

Further the caseload has dropped from last week’s 28,000-plus a day to over 24,000

But the national capital remains to face a crisis of beds, drugs and oxygen.