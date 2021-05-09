Delhi Lockdown Extended Till May 17

In a major development, the ongoing lockdown in Delhi which was supposed to end on Monday at 5 am now will be extended for another week up to May 17.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that metro train services will be stopped during the lockdown.

He was quoted saying in a PTI report that although COVID-19 cases have come down in the last few days, any slackness would squander the gains achieved so far in the current wave of the pandemic.

The Delhi government had been forced to impose lockdown amid a sprialling rise in COVID-19 cases on April 20.