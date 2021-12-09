Delhi: Low-Intensity Explosion In Laptop Bag At Court

Officials said that one person has been injured in the explosion incident at the district court in northwest Delhi’s Rohini.

A low-intensity explosion caught the lawyers and visitors by surprise at Delhi High Court this morning and created scenes of chaos.

Officials said that one person has been injured in the explosion incident at the district court in northwest Delhi’s Rohini. The cops recovered explosive material and a tiffin.

A statement read that “An incident of minor low-intensity explosion in a laptop bag has occurred at Rohini court complex at around 10:30 am. The spot has been cordoned. Forensic and NSG (National Security Guard) teams are inspecting and examining it.”

A crude bomb is believed to have been used while a probe has been launched.



Visuals captured the impact of the explosion that dug a hole in the floor. The damage has been surveyed by the cops.

Police officer Pranav Tayal said to the news agency ANI, “The suspicious explosion at the Rohini Court today happened in a laptop bag, while a court proceeding was underway. One injured person has been admitted to a hospital.”



Today’s incident comes months after three gangsters were killed in a dramatic shootout that stunned the nation.

A notorious gangster, Jitender Gogi involved in over 30 criminal cases and in Tihar jail since last year, was among those who were killed.



Gunmen dressed as lawyers had shot gangster Jitender Gogi thrice.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had told NDTV at that time that, “Two from rival gang opened fire at Jitender Gogi inside the court. The police acted swiftly and killed both the assailants.”

ALSO READ: GMC Issues Notice to Over 200 Pvt Schools for Evading Property Tax