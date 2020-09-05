Top StoriesNational

Delhi: Man Arrested for Looting Pilot

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Picture
38

Delhi police on Saturday charged a 22-year old man under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for reportedly assaulting and robbing a pilot at gunpoint on IIT flyover in southwest Delhi.

The accused identified as P Silva was found involved in more than 12 cases of theft, robbery and snatching, police said.

According to the police, the accused had allegedly been controlling his ”Thak Thak” gang from inside the jail to carry out criminal activities in Delhi and adjoining areas.

Related News

Covid-19: Assam Registers 2698 Fresh Cases

Assam: 7 More Die Of Covid-19

Railway Announces 1.40 Lakh Posts

Nalbari: Doctor’s Chamber Sealed

“To investigate the illegal activities of Silva and the property acquired by him and his associates, a case under MCOCA has been registered at the Ambedkar Nagar Police Station,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Silva and his associates intercepted the pilot’s vehicle on IIT flyover which was on its way to Indira Gandhi International Airport. They took the pilot’s wallet which contained Rs 10,000 and other essential documents.

You might also like
Regional

Food poisoning in Dhing, over 16 including kids hospitalised

Regional

Papon’s ‘Börgeet-Ghôxā’ finally arrives!

National

Why Chris Hemsworth Named His Daughter ‘India’

Regional

Covid-19 to Dehing Patkai… A Song That Relates To Environment

Regional

20 houses gutted in Dibrugarh fire

Regional

Saraighat jam for next few months

Comments
Loading...