Delhi: Man Arrested for Looting Pilot

Delhi police on Saturday charged a 22-year old man under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for reportedly assaulting and robbing a pilot at gunpoint on IIT flyover in southwest Delhi.

The accused identified as P Silva was found involved in more than 12 cases of theft, robbery and snatching, police said.

According to the police, the accused had allegedly been controlling his ”Thak Thak” gang from inside the jail to carry out criminal activities in Delhi and adjoining areas.

“To investigate the illegal activities of Silva and the property acquired by him and his associates, a case under MCOCA has been registered at the Ambedkar Nagar Police Station,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Silva and his associates intercepted the pilot’s vehicle on IIT flyover which was on its way to Indira Gandhi International Airport. They took the pilot’s wallet which contained Rs 10,000 and other essential documents.