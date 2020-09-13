Delhi: Man Shot Dead By Bikers

A man was shot dead allegedly by three unidentified bike-borne suspects on Sunday in Madhu Vihar area of east Delhi.

The victim has been identified as 33-year old Yogesh. He was a resident of Dakshinpuri.

“The victim received multiple gunshots and was rushed to Max hospital, Patparganj, where he was declared dead,” senior police official Jasmeet Singh said.

According to an eye witness, three persons came on bike and fired bullets at the victim while he was sitting inside his car.

Yogesh, who used to run a car washing workshop in Dakshinpuri, was involved in a murder case in 2011 of Ambedkar Nagar police station. He was also involved in some other cases, police said.

Investigation is currently underway.