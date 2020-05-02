Delhi: No of COVID-19 +VE Cases from Assam Rise to 21

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 of Assamese people in Delhi rose to 21. The people of Assam who went to Delhi for treatment have tested positive for novel coronavirus other than the CRPF jawans.

In the last 24 hours, more than 50 CRPF jawans have tested positive in the Mayur Vihar camp in Delhi out of which 15 are from Assam.

The CRPF jawans are now under treatment at their Mandli hospital.

130 officials-jawans have tested positive in Mayur Vihar camp till date.

Meanwhile, all the 21 people are now recovered but the patients alleged that they have not received proper treatment in the hospital.