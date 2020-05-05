Delhi: No of COVID cases from Assam Rise to 35

The total number of positive cases for COVID-19 from Assam staying in Delhi rose to 35 including 29 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

According to reports, 29 CRPF jawans and 6 civil persons from Assam have been tested positive of the novel coronavirus in Delhi.

Moreover, the total number of positive cases in CRPF from 31 No battalion in Delhi rose to 137.

Meanwhile, one CRPF jawan from Assam had also lost his life after infected from the deadly virus.

The others who were infected from COVID-19 from Assam are the persons who went to Delhi for treatment.