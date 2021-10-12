Delhi: Pakistani Terrorists Arrested, AK-47, Hand Grenade Recovered

A Pakistani terrorist has been arrested from Laxmi Nagar in Delhi and an AK-47 assault rifle, a hand grenade were among other things that were recovered from his possession, reported news agency ANI.

The terrorist has been identified as Mohd Asraf and is a resident of Pakistan’s Punjab.

“Delhi Police Special Cell arrests a terrorist of Pakistani nationality from Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar. He was living with a fake ID of an Indian national. One AK-47 assault rifle with one extra magazine and 60 rounds, one hand grenade, 2 sophisticated pistols with 50 rounds seized,” ANI said in a tweet.

Relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Act, Arms Act and other provisions are being invoked against him.

A search operation has also been conducted at his present address at Ramesh Park in Laxmi Nagar.

Earlier in the day, at least three terrorists of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)/The Resistance Front (TRF) were killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. The police informed arms and ammunition and other incrimination materials were also recovered from their possession.

ALSO READ: Amid Rise In Civilian Killings, NIA Raids 18 Locations Across Delhi, UP, J&K