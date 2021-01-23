Delhi Police Allows Farmers’ Tractor Rally On R-Day

The protesting farmers’ unions have received a nod from the Delhi police on Saturday to hold the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day.

Farmers have been allowed to enter Delhi and travel up to 100km distance on each route, farmer leader Darshan Pal said.

“We have informed the police that it is for the government to ensure that it should be peaceful,” another farmer leader said.

The tractor march on Republic Day was planned for a long time but it hit a roadblock after the Centre approached the Supreme Court through Delhi Police against the march, claiming that it would dishonour country’s pride if protesters attempt to disrupt Republic Day parade. The unions said that they would not disrupt the Republic Day parade.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28, demanding a repeal of three farm laws – the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.