Delhi Police arrests Assam Girl over CAA Protest

The Delhi Police Saturday arrested two members of Pinjra Tod, a women’s student organisation, in connection with their alleged role in the anti-CAA Jafrabad sit-in protest in February this year.

The two activists, Devangana Kalita (30) and Natasha Narwal (32), are students of JNU and were arrested from their homes, a Pinjra Tod member said.

“An FIR regarding the Jafrabad sit-in protest had been registered earlier. The women have been arrested under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty)”, Police said.

Police said officers from the New Delhi Range of Special Cell were questioning Narwal when local police from Jafrabad station came and arrested her.

Kalita is an MPhil student at the Centre for Women’s Studies, Narwal is a PhD student at the Centre for Historical Studies. They are both founding members of Pinjra Tod, formed in 2015, primarily in opposition to hostel curfews at Delhi’s colleges and universities. Kalita and Narwal have done their graduation from DU’s Miranda House and Hindu College, respectively.