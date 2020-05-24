Delhi Police arrests Assam Girl over CAA Protest

RegionalNationalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
1

The Delhi Police Saturday arrested two members of Pinjra Tod, a women’s student organisation, in connection with their alleged role in the anti-CAA Jafrabad sit-in protest in February this year.

The two activists, Devangana Kalita (30) and Natasha Narwal (32), are students of JNU and were arrested from their homes, a Pinjra Tod member said.

“An FIR regarding the Jafrabad sit-in protest had been registered earlier. The women have been arrested under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty)”, Police said.

Police said officers from the New Delhi Range of Special Cell were questioning Narwal when local police from Jafrabad station came and arrested her.

Kalita is an MPhil student at the Centre for Women’s Studies, Narwal is a PhD student at the Centre for Historical Studies. They are both founding members of Pinjra Tod, formed in 2015, primarily in opposition to hostel curfews at Delhi’s colleges and universities. Kalita and Narwal have done their graduation from DU’s Miranda House and Hindu College, respectively.

You might also like
Regional

Prez Ram Nath Kovind Arrives Sikkim on 2-day visit

Regional

Human Trafficking: 3 Women Rescued from Guwahati

National

Jammu Leaders Freed From House Arrest

Regional

Government deposits Rs 1 crore for Rima Das’ Oscars dream

Pratidin Exclusive

5 arrested in Nagaon rape case

Regional

Assam Govt Launches Abhinandan Scheme

Comments
Loading...