Delhi Police Enhance Barricades, Plant Iron Spikes At Protest Sites

In a bid to stop the farmers’ agitation, Delhi police have enhanced the barricades along the borders of the national capital by digging up roads with cranes, cementing iron grills and spikes on the ground, laying down layers of barricades with concrete poured between them and barbed wires above them.

The extraordinary steps were taken after the aftermath of Republic Day’s tractor rally where protesting farmers and police got into clashes after some of them went beyond the designated routes approved by Delhi police by breaking barriers and barricades placed on the roads.

A five-layer security system has been set up by the police at the borders which begins right behind the main stage at the protest site. The first obstruction consists of two layers of iron barricades. After that, the police have joined rows of cement barricades by filling the space between them with concrete. Beyond that, the police have dug up the road and installed iron spikes. Then, there are large trailers and dumpers serving as the fourth layer. And finally, a set of iron barricades forms the fifth layer of hurdles.

“This is one of the many measures being taken to instil confidence among the Delhiites and to reiterate our commitment to ensure the safety of life and property of citizens,” said A Koan, deputy commissioner of police.

On Monday, police officials were seen supervising the installation of concrete barricades with a cement mixer pouring concrete between two layers of barricading near the main stage area. The two layers were also joined with iron rods in between them to strengthen the barricading further. Containers at the spot have also been used to store concrete barriers. Several routes leading to the protest site were either barricaded, closed using concertina wires, or dug up restricting movement of farmers between the two stages and cutting off supplies.

Meanwhile, farmer unions have announced a ‘chakka jam’ on February 6 in protest against the ban on internet services in areas near their agitation sites, alleged harassment by authorities and other issues. They would block national and state highways for three hours in the proposed ‘chakka jam’.

The union leaders, during a press conference at Singhu border, said they would block the highways from 12pm to 3pm on February 6.