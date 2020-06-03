Delhi Police Files Charge-Sheet against 12 Including Assam Student

The Delhi police filed a charge-sheet against 12 people including Assam’s Devangana Kalita at the Karkarduma court in New Delhi on Tuesday. They were arrested for their alleged involvement in violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to sources, Devangana, who is an M.Phil student at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is the main accused of the violent protest. In its charge sheet, the police said that all the accused were involved in the Jafrabad violence and that Devangana is also one of the conspirators of the violence.

According to reports, the name of Umar Khalid was also mentioned in the charge-sheet filed by Delhi Police.

“The police came to the conclusion after going through the Whatsapp chat over the violence,” sources claimed.

Devangana was granted bail by Tees Hazari court in another case.

Devangana, along with Natasha Narwal was arrested by the Delhi police on June 24.

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has also written to home minister Amit Shah seeking the release of the two students.

In a letter to Shah, Gogoi has said that the Indian Constitution has given the right to everybody to express or to agitate against the decision of the Government and both of them did nothing except exercising their fundamental right.