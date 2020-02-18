Delhi Police Names Sharjeel Imam as Instigator of Jamia Violence

The Delhi Police has filed its charge sheet against the December 15 violence that broke out in and around the Jamia Milia Islamia University and the New Friends Colony area and named former JNU student Sharjeel Imam as the Instigator of the violence.

Sharjeel Imam was arrested last month on sedition charges for his speech against Assam saying that the state should be cut off from mainstream India while delivering his speech at Shaheen Bagh.

The charge sheet names a total of 18 people for rioting, damaging public property and obstructing a public servant. All of them are locals.

However, no student from Jamia is mentioned in the charge sheet.

The police also attached CCTV camera footage, details of call details records and statements of over 100 witnesses as evidence.

As per the police investigation, empty bullet cartridges that were found during the violence belonged to a 3.2mm pistol. Police is also said to release more photos.

The charge sheet also mentions that at least 95 people were injured during the violence out of which 47 are police personnel. It also said that police are probing the role of Popular Front of India (PFI) in the incident.

So far, 17 people have been arrested in connection with the case.