Delhi: Police Constable Shoots Himself Dead In Front Of High Court

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

A police constable has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle outside Delhi High Court on Wednesday.

As per reports, the 30-year-old policeman was posted outside gate no. 3 of the court and shot himself while on duty. He was declared dead on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police New Delhi district Deepak Yadav said no suicide note was recovered, adding that an investigation is currently on.

The reason for him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

