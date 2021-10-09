Delhi Police Traces 4 Missing Minors from Assam

Four minor girls who had fled from a ‘Children’s home’ in New Delhi’s Kamala Nagar on 22nd September, have been located at Assam’s Nagaon district.

Delhi Police started investigations after the warden’s statements.

It is believed that one of the four girls who fled was from Nagaon. After fleeing from the premises, the girls took a train to Assam.

Nagaon Police were able to locate the girls based on the information provided by Delhi Police. The girl who was from Nagaon has been relocated to a ‘Children’s Home’ in Assam while the remaining three have been sent back to Delhi’s Kamala Nagar.

