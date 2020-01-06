Delhi poll schedule announced

The Election Commission on Monday announced that the assembly polls in Delhi will be held in on February 8. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, while addressing the media said that the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

The notification for the election will be issued on January 12. The last date of nomination of candidates is January 21, informed Sunil Arora. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 22 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24, he further added.

As per reports, there are 1.46 crore voters in Delhi and polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations.

The key contest in Delhi is between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP and Congress. In 2015 assembly polls, AAP won 67 of 70 seats while the BJP could win only three. Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi between 1998 to 2013, failed to get any seat.